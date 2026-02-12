Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQMG

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 191.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQMG opened at $41.98 on Thursday. Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $27.34 and a 12 month high of $44.04. The company has a market capitalization of $176.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.63 and its 200 day moving average is $41.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.0447 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

The Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance criteria. QQMG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

