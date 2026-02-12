Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Invests $6.29 Million in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July $FJUL

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 114,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FJUL. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 203.2% during the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 78,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 52,846 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at $925,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 236,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,922,000 after buying an additional 61,629 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at $615,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 146,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after buying an additional 28,319 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $56.46 on Thursday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $56.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.08 and a 200 day moving average of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.63.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.