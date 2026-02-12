ONEOK, Inc. $OKE Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,288 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.6% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OKE opened at $84.95 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $103.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.39. The company has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 78.68%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OKE. Argus upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $114.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $94.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.80.

ONEOK, Inc (NYSE: OKE) is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK’s asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

