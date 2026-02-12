ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $84.50 and last traded at $83.6750, with a volume of 16127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.37.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ONE Gas from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.57.

The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc is a publicly traded natural gas utility company focused on the regulated distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the company owns and operates an integrated system of transmission and distribution pipelines, storage facilities and compressor stations designed to deliver safe, reliable energy to end users. Its operations are governed by state utility commissions, which set rates and service standards in the markets the company serves.

The company’s service territory spans three states: Oklahoma, Kansas and the Texas Panhandle.

