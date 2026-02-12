Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 765.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,634 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,654.4% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.36.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 3.0%

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $46.81 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $47.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.40 and its 200-day moving average is $42.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 5.04. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.57.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.86%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company’s core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

Further Reading

