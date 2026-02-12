Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.34 and traded as high as $50.85. Olympic Steel shares last traded at $50.84, with a volume of 144,749 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded Olympic Steel from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel Stock Up 4.7%

Insider Activity at Olympic Steel

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $569.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 1.75.

In related news, COO Andrew S. Greiff sold 4,500 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $181,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 12,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,767.56. The trade was a 27.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olympic Steel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 823.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Olympic Steel in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Olympic Steel during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olympic Steel, Inc is a leading metals service center headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, specializing in the distribution of carbon, stainless, aluminum and alloy sheet, plate, bar, tubing, and piping products. The company offers a broad range of metals in various grades, sizes and dimensions, serving customers across a variety of industries. Olympic Steel operates as a one‐stop source for metals procurement, providing both standard inventory offerings and custom‐cut pieces to meet specific customer requirements.

Through its network of service centers in the United States and Mexico, Olympic Steel provides a suite of value‐added processing services, including precision laser and plasma cutting, shearing, slitting, shearing, forming, plate burning, leveling and robotic welding.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.