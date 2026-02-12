Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $209.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial set a $225.00 price target on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective (up from $164.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.57.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 0.0%

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $194.46 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $126.01 and a 52 week high of $209.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.25. The company has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 18.62%.Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,505,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 327.9% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 21,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line is a U.S.-based less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation company that provides regional, inter-regional and national freight services. Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Thomasville, North Carolina, the company has grown from a regional carrier into a national freight network, operating a broad system of service centers and terminals to move shipments for shippers of varying sizes and industries.

The company’s core business is LTL trucking, offering scheduled pickup and delivery for palletized freight that does not require a full truckload.

