Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.4762.

OXY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse bought 5,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.98 per share, with a total value of $194,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 218,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,533,228.74. The trade was a 2.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,504,019 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,718,054,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,089,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $756,796,000 after buying an additional 3,267,269 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,029.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,493,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,541 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 134.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,941 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 11.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,718,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $412,045,000 after acquiring an additional 900,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 2.1%

OXY opened at $47.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.63 and a 200-day moving average of $43.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $34.78 and a 1-year high of $52.58.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is an international energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, production and marketing of oil and natural gas. The company conducts upstream activities to discover and produce hydrocarbons and operates complementary midstream and marketing functions to transport and sell its production. Occidental also owns a chemicals business that manufactures and sells industrial chemicals and related products for a range of end markets.

Occidental’s operations are concentrated in the United States, with a significant presence in the Permian Basin, and it maintains exploration and production activities in several international regions, including parts of the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.

