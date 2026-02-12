NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Position Lessened by Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717,665 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 21,268 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 3.4% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $133,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $51,386,863,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15,496.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,454,534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725,326 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,720,593 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,381,628,000 after buying an additional 14,358,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $154,556,803,000 after buying an additional 9,554,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,150,170,000 after buying an additional 8,521,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $190.20 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.19.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.99%.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $5,432,355.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,286,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,196,578.86. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total transaction of $44,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,933,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,478,542.40. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock worth $291,731,692. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $275.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.20.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

