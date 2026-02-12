NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Position Lessened by Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717,665 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 21,268 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 3.4% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $133,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $51,386,863,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15,496.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,454,534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725,326 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,720,593 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,381,628,000 after buying an additional 14,358,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $154,556,803,000 after buying an additional 9,554,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,150,170,000 after buying an additional 8,521,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.
NVIDIA Trading Up 0.9%
NVIDIA stock opened at $190.20 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.19.
NVIDIA Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.99%.
Insider Activity at NVIDIA
In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $5,432,355.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,286,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,196,578.86. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total transaction of $44,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,933,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,478,542.40. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock worth $291,731,692. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about NVIDIA
Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Taiwan export data suggests stronger-than-expected shipments tied to AI chips, which can imply upside for NVDA demand and order visibility. Taiwan Export Data Signals Potential Upside for Nvidia (NVDA)
- Positive Sentiment: A senior House Democrat signaled openness to allowing sales of older H200 “Hopper” chips to China, reducing a key political overhang and improving potential addressable export flows for NVDA. Top Democrat on US House China committee open to Nvidia H200 sales
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst activity is supporting the tape — recent target lifts and a UBS buy reaffirmation boosted sentiment and buying interest in NVDA. Nvidia stock bucks market trend after analysts lift target
- Positive Sentiment: TSMC commentary and U.S. policy moves easing tariff risk imply capacity expansion and steadier supply for NVDA’s chip manufacturing run-rate. That supports investor conviction around multi-year AI capex. TSMC CEO good news for Nvidia investors
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional flows are mixed but notable: Fisher Asset increased its NVDA stake (buy-side support), which can underpin near-term demand. Fisher Asset Management boosts Nvidia stake
- Neutral Sentiment: Longer-term thematic pieces (quantum exposure, software interoperability) reinforce NVDA’s strategic positioning but are not immediate catalysts. Quantum Hype vs. Profits (NVDA/MSFT)
- Neutral Sentiment: Company commentary from CEO Jensen Huang and broader AI capex narratives keep conviction high, but they don’t replace near-term earnings/guidance as the market driver. Jensen Huang warning on software sell-off
- Negative Sentiment: U.S. licensing guardrails remain a constraint: strict licensing terms for H200 China exports could limit NVDA’s addressable market in China and add compliance costs. Nvidia must comply with strict U.S. licensing terms for H200 China exports
- Negative Sentiment: Commerce Secretary comments and Reuters coverage stress that NVDA “must live with” export guardrails — a reminder regulatory risk remains and could pressure margins or sales in the region. Nvidia must live with guardrails around AI chip sales
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive pressure is rising: Broadcom is positioning strongly in AI silicon and Cisco unveiled a networking chip targeting the same data-center market — these moves are chips-on-chips competition that can cap NVDA’s pricing/power in some segments. Nvidia and Broadcom’s AI Chips Head-to-Head
- Negative Sentiment: Some institutional trimming occurred (Morningstar cut its NVDA stake), a reminder that profit-taking and rotation into other AI infrastructure names is ongoing. Morningstar slashes Nvidia stake
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $275.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.20.
About NVIDIA
NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.
The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.
