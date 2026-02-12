Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.800-1.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.100-0.200 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NUS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold”.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,241. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65. The company has a market cap of $497.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 7.02%.The business had revenue of $370.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.70 million. Nu Skin Enterprises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-1.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,373,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,212,000 after purchasing an additional 193,987 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 84.4% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 396,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after buying an additional 181,601 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 209.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 247,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 167,902 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 350,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 137,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1,264.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 138,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 128,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a Utah-based direct selling company that develops and distributes personal care products and dietary supplements. Operating through a network marketing model, Nu Skin offers a portfolio of wellness, anti-aging skin care, hair care and nutritional products designed to support healthy living and appearance. The company leverages independent distributors to market its offerings directly to consumers across multiple channels, including online platforms and localized events.

Founded in 1984 by Blake M.

