NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a 1.5% increase from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

NorthWestern Energy Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. NorthWestern Energy Group has a payout ratio of 68.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NorthWestern Energy Group to earn $3.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.2%.

NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NWE opened at $69.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.50 and a 200 day moving average of $61.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.34. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 12 month low of $50.46 and a 12 month high of $71.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.02). NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. NorthWestern Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.680-3.830 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NWE. Barclays raised their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE: NWE) is a regulated energy utility company based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The company delivers electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across a service territory that spans Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, NorthWestern Corporation, it operates a diversified portfolio of generation assets, including thermal, hydroelectric and renewable facilities, as well as an extensive network of transmission and distribution lines.

NorthWestern Energy’s primary business activities encompass the delivery, transmission and sale of electric and natural gas services.

