Northern Capital Management Inc. Sells 24,833 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Northern Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,781,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,833 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 30.9% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $56,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 36,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 40,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $31.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $33.74.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as growth. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

