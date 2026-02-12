Northern Capital Management Inc. Sells 170,506 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Northern Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 81.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,506 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denver PWM LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 650,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,255,000 after buying an additional 30,453 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 85.8% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 45,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $727,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Seneca Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Seneca Financial Advisors LLC now owns 696,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,634,000 after purchasing an additional 100,076 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $32.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.07. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $33.05.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

