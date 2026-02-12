Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Nihon Kohden Corporation (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 40,822 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 25,427 shares.The stock last traded at $12.0590 and had previously closed at $11.91.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Nihon Kohden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nihon Kohden presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.37.

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $362.86 million during the quarter. Nihon Kohden had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.32%.

Nihon Kohden Corporation is a Tokyo-based manufacturer of medical electronic equipment, founded in 1951. The company has built a reputation for innovation in patient monitoring and diagnostic systems, developing one of Japan’s earliest electrocardiogram (ECG) machines and pioneering transistor-based oscilloscopes for clinical use. Over the decades, Nihon Kohden has expanded its product portfolio to address a wide range of healthcare needs, from emergency response to intensive care and neurology.

The company’s core offerings include patient monitors, ECG and electroencephalograph (EEG) devices, defibrillators, infusion pumps, and neuromonitoring systems.

