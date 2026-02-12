NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is £140.54.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a £140 price target on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on NEXT from £147 to £178 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Shore Capital Group lowered NEXT to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from £140 to £147.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a £130 price target on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th.

Get NEXT alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NXT

NEXT Price Performance

Insider Transactions at NEXT

NEXT stock opened at £127.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of £135.84 and a 200-day moving average of £130.71. NEXT has a 52-week low of GBX 9,545.20 and a 52-week high of £146.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, insider Jeremy Stakol acquired 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,869 per share, for a total transaction of £7,196.34. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NEXT

(Get Free Report)

Founded as a tailoring business in Leeds in 1864 by Joseph Hepworth and Son, today, the company offers clothing, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products to our UK and International customers.

NEXT has over 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire, and over 180 franchise branches across Europe, Asia and the Middle East. The company’s main divisions are NEXT Online, NEXT Retail and NEXT Finance. We also launched Total Platform, an online, distribution, tech and logistics solution, in 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.