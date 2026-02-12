NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is £140.54.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a £140 price target on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on NEXT from £147 to £178 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Shore Capital Group lowered NEXT to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from £140 to £147.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a £130 price target on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th.
NEXT Price Performance
Insider Transactions at NEXT
In other news, insider Jeremy Stakol acquired 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,869 per share, for a total transaction of £7,196.34. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About NEXT
Founded as a tailoring business in Leeds in 1864 by Joseph Hepworth and Son, today, the company offers clothing, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products to our UK and International customers.
NEXT has over 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire, and over 180 franchise branches across Europe, Asia and the Middle East. The company’s main divisions are NEXT Online, NEXT Retail and NEXT Finance. We also launched Total Platform, an online, distribution, tech and logistics solution, in 2020.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NEXT
- Trump’s Hand-Written Letter Will Shock his Haters
- ISPC: From Small Cap to Life Sciences Market Disruptor!
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- Wall Street Legend Names #1 Stock of 2026 Live On-Camera
Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.