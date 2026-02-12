Newmont Corporation $NEM Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,910,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,135 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Newmont were worth $161,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Newmont in the second quarter worth about $919,170,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,587,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $908,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,447 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Newmont by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,444,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,236,000 after purchasing an additional 438,748 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Newmont by 4,090.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,643,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Newmont by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,354,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,108,000 after purchasing an additional 114,949 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Newmont from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Newmont from $99.90 to $123.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Newmont from $114.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.49.

Shares of NEM opened at $124.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.23. The company has a market capitalization of $135.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.40. Newmont Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $41.23 and a fifty-two week high of $134.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.04.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $192,108.80. Following the sale, the director owned 32,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,003.24. This trade represents a 5.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

