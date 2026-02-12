NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.74 and last traded at $53.8450, with a volume of 45260 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.85.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of NewJersey Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NewJersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Williams Trading set a $55.00 price objective on NewJersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NewJersey Resources in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, New Street Research set a $54.00 target price on NewJersey Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NewJersey Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NewJersey Resources Trading Up 1.8%

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.63 and its 200 day moving average is $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.60.

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $604.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.90 million. NewJersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 15.18%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. NewJersey Resources has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.280-3.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NewJersey Resources Corporation will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. NewJersey Resources’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $186,629.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,499.90. This trade represents a 9.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NewJersey Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NewJersey Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in NewJersey Resources by 153.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewJersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation is a publicly traded energy services holding company headquartered in Wall Township, New Jersey. The firm’s primary focus is on the safe and reliable distribution of natural gas, along with complementary energy services and renewable energy investments. Its operations center on delivering cost-effective solutions to residential, commercial and industrial customers throughout the state.

The company’s principal subsidiary, New Jersey Natural Gas, owns and operates an extensive pipeline network that spans northern, central and southern New Jersey.

