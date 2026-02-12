New York Life Investment Management LLC Invests $4.17 Million in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 60,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% during the second quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 306.4% during the second quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays set a $83.00 price target on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. CICC Research initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 145,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $11,288,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,066,750. The trade was a 48.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,725,122. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $76.35 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.82 and a twelve month high of $79.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.28.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 9.44%.Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

