New York Life Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 99.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,357,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,835,000 after acquiring an additional 159,203 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 361,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,170,000 after purchasing an additional 40,707 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27,470.8% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,700,000 after purchasing an additional 329,650 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 330,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,771,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 301,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,934,000 after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 2.5%

SOXX stock opened at $360.20 on Thursday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $363.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.89.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $0.4363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index). The Index is an equity benchmark for the United States-listed semiconductor stocks. The Index includes companies primarily involved in the design, distribution, manufacture and sale of semiconductors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.