Nevada Gold & Casinos (NYSEAMERICAN:UWN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UWN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.54 and traded as high as $2.56. Nevada Gold & Casinos shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 414,700 shares traded.

Nevada Gold & Casinos Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54.

Nevada Gold & Casinos Company Profile

Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc, headquartered in Carson City, Nevada, is a regional gaming and hospitality company traded on the NYSE American under the ticker UWN. The company specializes in the ownership and operation of casino properties, lodging facilities, dining venues and entertainment offerings targeted primarily at local patrons and visitors across key Nevada markets.

The company’s flagship properties operate under the Gold Dust West brand in Nevada, featuring a mix of slot machines, table games, sports and race wagering, hotel accommodations, restaurants and meeting spaces.

