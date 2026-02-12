NBT Bank N A NY Has $71.39 Million Stake in Apple Inc. $AAPL

NBT Bank N A NY cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 270,585 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 15,228 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.1% of NBT Bank N A NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Apple were worth $71,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Capstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 18,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,646 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Stephens set a $315.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.13.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $275.50 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $288.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $267.46 and its 200-day moving average is $255.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The business had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.15%.

Apple News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

About Apple

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Further Reading

