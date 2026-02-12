Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 8,885 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited $MMYT

Navellier & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 64.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,885 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 4,420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $59.42 on Thursday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $113.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 123.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64.

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.29 million. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 48.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMYT. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MakeMyTrip in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MakeMyTrip in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $108.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MakeMyTrip has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.33.

MakeMyTrip Inc is an online travel company that provides a comprehensive suite of travel products and services through its website and mobile app platform. The company’s offerings include air ticketing, hotel reservations, holiday packages, rail and bus ticket bookings, ancillary travel services such as travel insurance and visa assistance, and corporate travel management solutions. By leveraging technology-driven platforms, MakeMyTrip aims to deliver convenience, competitive pricing, and a seamless booking experience for both retail and business customers.

Founded in June 2000 by Deep Kalra, MakeMyTrip has grown to become one of India’s leading travel technology firms.

