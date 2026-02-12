NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Upgraded at Zacks Research

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NWG. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NatWest Group

NWG opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average of $15.76. The stock has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWG. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in NatWest Group by 427.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 2,941.7% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 88.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc is a major UK-based banking and financial services group headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland. The company traces its roots to the Royal Bank of Scotland, founded in 1727, and adopted the NatWest Group name in 2020 as part of a strategic refocus on its NatWest brand. NatWest Group is listed on the London Stock Exchange and also has American depositary shares trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol NWG.

The group provides a broad range of banking services across retail, private, commercial, corporate and institutional segments.

