National Fuel Gas Company $NFG Position Trimmed by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,845,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 138,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $170,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth $558,000. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $353,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,280,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth about $3,088,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank set a $101.00 price target on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.33.

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $85.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.60. National Fuel Gas Company has a 1 year low of $69.93 and a 1 year high of $94.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.05.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.15. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 27.65%.The company had revenue of $651.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. National Fuel Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-8.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) is a diversified energy company engaged primarily in the production, gathering, transmission, distribution and marketing of natural gas. The company operates through four principal segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Utilities, and Energy Marketing. Its integrated asset base spans upstream development in the Appalachian Basin, regional pipeline networks, underground storage facilities, and regulated utility distribution systems.

In its Exploration & Production segment, National Fuel Gas focuses on developing natural gas reserves in the Marcellus and Utica shales, leveraging modern drilling and completion techniques.

