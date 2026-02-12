National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Canaccord Genuity Group Analyst Says

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$172.00 to C$177.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Monday. Desjardins boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$180.00 to C$182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$184.00 to C$188.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$163.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$168.08.

Shares of TSE:NA traded down C$1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$171.95. 525,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,046. The company has a market capitalization of C$67.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.05. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$106.67 and a 1-year high of C$177.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$170.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$159.06.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$2.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.70 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 10.8360791 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada is the sixth-largest Canadian bank. The bank offers integrated financial services, primarily in the province of Quebec as well as the city of Toronto. Operational segments include personal and commercial banking, wealth management, and a financial markets group.

