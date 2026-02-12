MQS Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Putney Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 53.4% in the second quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.44.

Key Gilead Sciences News

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on top and bottom line: Gilead reported Q4 EPS of $1.86 vs. consensus ~$1.83 and revenue roughly $7.9B, powered by HIV and liver‑disease franchises — the core beat is the primary near‑term driver of the rally. Gilead quarterly results beat Wall Street estimates

Q4 beat on top and bottom line: Gilead reported Q4 EPS of $1.86 vs. consensus ~$1.83 and revenue roughly $7.9B, powered by HIV and liver‑disease franchises — the core beat is the primary near‑term driver of the rally. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades/price‑target raises: Banks including Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Needham and others bumped targets (some to $160–$177+), reinforcing buy/overweight sentiment and supporting the stock pop. Morgan Stanley raises price target

Multiple analyst upgrades/price‑target raises: Banks including Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Needham and others bumped targets (some to $160–$177+), reinforcing buy/overweight sentiment and supporting the stock pop. Positive Sentiment: Yescarta label expansion and pipeline momentum: Positive commentary about CAR‑T (Yescarta) label expansion and new HIV options (Yeztugo) adds optionality to growth expectations. Yescarta label expansion and dividend growth

Yescarta label expansion and pipeline momentum: Positive commentary about CAR‑T (Yescarta) label expansion and new HIV options (Yeztugo) adds optionality to growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase: Board raised the quarterly payout to $0.82 (3.8% increase), supporting income investors and reducing equity downside for dividend‑focused holders. Dividend announcement

Dividend increase: Board raised the quarterly payout to $0.82 (3.8% increase), supporting income investors and reducing equity downside for dividend‑focused holders. Neutral Sentiment: Investor commentary and transcripts: Earnings call and slides are available for detail on unit trends and margin commentary — useful for modeling but not an immediate directional driver. Earnings call transcript

Investor commentary and transcripts: Earnings call and slides are available for detail on unit trends and margin commentary — useful for modeling but not an immediate directional driver. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest items in recent filings show no meaningful or reliable signal (reported zero/odd values), so ignore those as noise.

Short‑interest items in recent filings show no meaningful or reliable signal (reported zero/odd values), so ignore those as noise. Negative Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance came in slightly light: Gilead set EPS guidance of $8.45–$8.85 and revenue guidance ~$29.6–$30.0B, marginally below consensus (~$30.1B / ~$8.69 EPS), which caused an initial after‑hours pullback and remains the main near‑term risk to sustaining the rally. Guidance story

FY‑2026 guidance came in slightly light: Gilead set EPS guidance of $8.45–$8.85 and revenue guidance ~$29.6–$30.0B, marginally below consensus (~$30.1B / ~$8.69 EPS), which caused an initial after‑hours pullback and remains the main near‑term risk to sustaining the rally. Negative Sentiment: Some cautious analyst views remain: A few firms (e.g., RBC with a lower PT) kept conservative ratings/targets, which could cap upside if other brokers re‑rate lower or fundamentals disappoint. Analyst notes (RBC)

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $155.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.37 and a fifty-two week high of $157.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.04% and a net margin of 28.90%.The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.68%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total value of $372,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 150,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,709,027.93. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kelly A. Kramer sold 2,805 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.10, for a total transaction of $356,515.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,186.90. This trade represents a 67.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 319,391 shares of company stock valued at $44,141,101. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

