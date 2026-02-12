MQS Management LLC Makes New $422,000 Investment in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. AlTi Global Inc. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $862,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.2% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 80,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 47.0% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 56,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 17,917 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 14.0% during the third quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently commented on WPM shares. Zacks Research upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.44.
Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance
Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $149.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.78 billion, a PE ratio of 67.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $66.44 and a 1-year high of $160.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.97.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.
The company’s activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.
