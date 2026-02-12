MQS Management LLC Invests $484,000 in German American Bancorp, Inc. $GABC

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,313 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 597,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,480,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in German American Bancorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

German American Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of German American Bancorp stock opened at $43.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.67. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

German American Bancorp Increases Dividend

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $97.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.67 million. Equities analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GABC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on German American Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of German American Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of German American Bancorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company headquartered in Jasper, Indiana. Through its principal subsidiary, German American Bank, it delivers a range of community banking services tailored to individuals, small-to-medium enterprises and agricultural clients. The company’s core offerings include traditional deposit accounts—such as checking, savings and certificates of deposit—alongside residential mortgage and home equity lending products.

On the commercial side, German American Bancorp provides a variety of financing solutions, including term loans, lines of credit and commercial real estate financing.

