MQS Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,446 Southwest Gas Corporation $SWX

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,993,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,309,000 after buying an additional 167,114 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,620,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,512,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,902,000 after purchasing an additional 54,318 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,048,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,998,000 after purchasing an additional 75,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 860,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

Shares of SWX opened at $85.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.15. Southwest Gas Corporation has a 12-month low of $64.69 and a 12-month high of $86.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.63%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SWX shares. Citigroup upgraded Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Southwest Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho set a $96.00 price target on Southwest Gas in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWX

Southwest Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE: SWX) is a publicly traded natural gas utility that provides regulated gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. The company’s core activities include the transportation, distribution and sale of natural gas through an extensive network of pipelines, service lines and metering facilities. Southwest Gas also offers related services such as system maintenance, pipeline safety inspections, emergency response and line extensions to support customer growth and ensure reliable gas delivery.

Founded in 1931 in southern Nevada, Southwest Gas has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the nation’s larger natural gas utilities by customer count.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.