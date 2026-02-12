MONECO Advisors LLC Has $3.90 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

MONECO Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 100.0% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Alphabet News
Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank reiterated an Outperform and lifted its price target to $400, citing Google’s solid results and AI positioning — a bullish analyst signal that supports upside expectations. Scotiabank Maintains its Outperform Rating on Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)
- Positive Sentiment: EU regulators cleared Alphabet’s $32B Wiz acquisition unconditionally, removing a major regulatory overhang and making the deal a nearer-term strategic win for Google Cloud/security. Google secures EU antitrust approval for $32 billion Wiz acquisition
- Positive Sentiment: Google is adding shopping/ad formats into AI Search and Gemini, opening a new direct monetization channel for AI answers — potential incremental ad/commerce revenue. Google Weaves New Shopping Feature Into Search and Gemini
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional flows show conviction from some large investors: Egerton opened a ~$338.5M GOOG position and several funds (e.g., TD Asset Management, Homestead) added shares in recent filings — signals of continued institutional demand. Egerton opens new $338.5M GOOG position
- Positive Sentiment: Alphabet participated in a major robotics/AI funding round (Apptronik), underscoring strategic bets and partnerships in robotics and AI ecosystems. Apptronik raises $520M with backing from Google
- Neutral Sentiment: Fund-level portfolio moves are mixed: some managers trimmed GOOG while others added sizeable allocations — useful for tracking flow but mixed near-term directional impact. (Various 13F updates)
- Negative Sentiment: Alphabet’s unusually large debt raise (century bond and >$20–$30B offering) has spooked some investors — analysts and headlines flagged “debt anxiety,” and the fundraising is cited as a key reason for short-term selling despite strong demand for the bonds. Alphabet sells bonds worth $20 billion to fund AI spending
- Negative Sentiment: Privacy/regulatory risk: reporting that Google disclosed a student journalist’s personal/financial data to ICE without a judge-approved subpoena raises reputational and potential regulatory scrutiny risks. Google sent personal and financial information of student journalist to ICE
Insider Transactions at Alphabet
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.47.
View Our Latest Report on GOOG
Alphabet Trading Down 2.3%
Alphabet stock opened at $311.32 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $350.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $322.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 7.77%.
Alphabet Profile
Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.
Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alphabet
- Is THIS the Next Big Money Rush?
- Wall Street Legend Names #1 Stock of 2026 Live On-Camera
- Trump’s Hand-Written Letter Will Shock his Haters
- ISPC: From Small Cap to Life Sciences Market Disruptor!
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.