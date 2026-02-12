Mondi Plc Uns (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Short Interest Down 53.3% in January

Mondi Plc Uns (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 27,288 shares, a decline of 53.3% from the January 15th total of 58,392 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,456 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 211,456 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MONDY. Barclays lowered Mondi Plc Uns from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of Mondi Plc Uns from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondi Plc Uns has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Mondi Plc Uns alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MONDY

Mondi Plc Uns Stock Performance

Mondi Plc Uns Company Profile

Shares of MONDY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.50. The company had a trading volume of 29,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,789. Mondi Plc Uns has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.14.

(Get Free Report)

Mondi Plc is an integrated packaging and paper group that specializes in sustainable solutions across a broad range of industries. The company’s core activities include the production of containerboard, corrugated packaging, flexible packaging, and uncoated fine paper. Mondi’s product portfolio serves sectors such as food and beverage, consumer goods, industrial applications and e-commerce, helping customers optimize their packaging designs for performance and environmental impact.

Headquartered in Weybridge, United Kingdom, Mondi has its roots in South Africa and traces its modern corporate structure back to a demerger from Anglo American plc in 2007.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Plc Uns Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi Plc Uns and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.