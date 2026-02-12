Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $121.06 and last traded at $122.6550, with a volume of 2511761 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.43.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $164.00 to $133.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $109.00 target price on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $160.00 price objective on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.90 and its 200-day moving average is $169.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.49.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($3.18). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 1.04%.The firm had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $51,058.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,563.04. This trade represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 33.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 713.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,172,000 after buying an additional 40,531 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $1,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

