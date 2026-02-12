Mizuho Lowers ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $70.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Mizuho from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.66% from the stock’s current price.

ON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.76.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $71.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.56. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $71.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ON Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.660 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 18th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 32.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CFO Trent Thad sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $1,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 379,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,888,612.40. The trade was a 5.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,835,000. Fisher Funds Management LTD boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 42.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD now owns 87,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 25,949 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,420,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 51,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 22,211 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Q4 EPS beat and constructive near‑term guidance: ON reported adjusted EPS ahead of consensus (reported $0.64) and gave Q1 FY2026 EPS guidance of $0.56–$0.66, together with management commentary that revenue growth and margin improvement should accelerate through 2026 — a setup investors like for earnings upside and a path to stronger buyback support.

Big buyback runway / free cash flow story: Management authorized a sizable buyback program (board added a roughly $6B authorization) and Onsemi flagged record free cash flow margins in 2025 — that increases potential share repurchases as revenue recovers, a clearly positive capital‑return tailwind.

Analyst upgrades and higher targets from some shops: Several firms raised price targets or reiterated constructive views after the print (KeyCorp / Needham among those increasing targets), which can sustain buying interest and support the rally.

Mixed market/technical view — breakout narrative vs. congestion: Coverage pieces highlight a potential technical breakout and strengthening support base, but also note institutional ownership concentration and likely volatility at higher levels; this makes continuation possible but uneven.

Revenue decline and segment weakness: Revenue fell ~11% year‑over‑year and the top line missed slightly; Power Solutions and Analog & Mixed Signal segments contracted — a reminder that demand recovery is uneven and could cap near‑term upside if top‑line trends lag.

New risk disclosure on AI integration: The company disclosed strategic, legal and cyber risks tied to AI integration initiatives — this is a non‑trivial operational/legal risk that could increase compliance or security costs and add execution uncertainty for AI‑related product launches.

ON Semiconductor, which operates under the onsemi brand, is a global supplier of semiconductor components and related solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio that includes power and analog devices, discrete components, sensors and custom mixed-signal products. Its offerings are used to manage, convert and sense electrical power and signals across a wide range of electronic systems.

ON Semiconductor serves customers in key end markets such as automotive, industrial, cloud power and communications, as well as consumer and computing applications.

