Mizuho Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Stock Price

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Mizuho from $126.00 to $113.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PRU. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $133.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.11.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE PRU opened at $105.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.38. The company has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $90.38 and a 52 week high of $119.76.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.48 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 6.20%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Jacques Chappuis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,970. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 6,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total value of $762,215.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,523 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,974.44. The trade was a 22.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 2,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, is a diversified financial services company with roots dating to 1875. The firm provides a range of insurance, retirement and investment products aimed at helping individual and institutional clients manage risk, accumulate and protect wealth, and plan for retirement. Prudential’s long history in life insurance and related financial services has positioned it as a major participant in the U.S. insurance market and a provider of services to a broad client base.

Prudential’s core business activities include individual life insurance, annuities, retirement solutions and group insurance products for employers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.