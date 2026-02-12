Mizuho Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS) Stock

Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Mizuho from $54.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential downside of 13.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SOLS. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on Solstice Advanced Mat in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Solstice Advanced Mat to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Solstice Advanced Mat in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Solstice Advanced Mat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOLS opened at $74.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Solstice Advanced Mat has a 52 week low of $40.43 and a 52 week high of $75.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.41.

Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $987.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.00 million. Solstice Advanced Mat has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.750 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Solstice Advanced Mat during the fourth quarter worth $15,390,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Solstice Advanced Mat during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Solstice Advanced Mat in the fourth quarter worth about $20,495,000. Finally, Xponance LLC bought a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,099,000.

Solstice Advanced Materials is a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. Solstice offers high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center cooling, nuclear power, protective fibers, healthcare packaging and more.

