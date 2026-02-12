Mizuho Cuts Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $16.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Mizuho from $27.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.37% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LYFT. Zephirin Group increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lyft from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.27.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYFT
Lyft Stock Down 17.0%
Lyft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the ride-sharing company to reacquire up to 15.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Insider Activity
In other Lyft news, Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 96,900 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $2,160,870.00. Following the sale, the director owned 874,369 shares in the company, valued at $19,498,428.70. The trade was a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jill Beggs sold 1,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $29,686.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,129.50. This trade represents a 4.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,443 shares of company stock worth $4,178,618. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Lyft
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,118 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 227,090 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $927,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 382,469 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 58,942 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Stories Impacting Lyft
Here are the key news stories impacting Lyft this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Board authorized a $1.0 billion open-market share repurchase (up to ~15% of shares), which signals management thinks the stock is undervalued and can provide buy-side support. Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) to Repurchase $1.00 billion in Outstanding Shares
- Positive Sentiment: Company reported record Q4 and full-year 2025 results and highlighted 2026 as a transformational year (AV deployments, product expansion), giving a long-term growth narrative despite near-term weakness. Lyft Reports Record Q4 and Full-Year 2025 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Partnerships and rewards are driving higher-value riders and business-travel activations (25% of rides tied to partners; growth in rewards program), which supports margin improvement if scaled. Lyft Draws Big Spenders With Rewards and Partnerships
- Neutral Sentiment: New product moves such as teen accounts and other consumer features expand addressable market but are not immediate revenue drivers. Lyft announces launch of teen accounts in Atlanta and other major US cities
- Negative Sentiment: Investors dumped shares after Lyft missed revenue estimates and issued softer near-term profitability guidance; multiple outlets report a >10% intraday sell-off tied to the weaker outlook. Lyft sinks on disappointing forecast and surprise revenue miss
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts cut price targets and flagged an “execution-heavy” path to Lyft’s 2027 goals — several firms lowered targets and reiterated hold/neutral views, adding selling pressure. Lyft Stock Slides 16% After Revenue Miss
- Negative Sentiment: Some investors and analysts question the buyback’s timing and magnitude (coverage, cash use) — commentary warns the program may not offset concerns about slowing ride growth and competitive pressure. Lyft’s $1.75 Billion Buyback Plan Raises Questions on Execution, Cash Use, and Investor Confidence
- Negative Sentiment: Safety incidents (multiple Lyft drivers shot and killed in Cleveland in separate attacks) create reputational and potential regulatory risk that can hurt demand or increase cost/insurance exposure. Two Lyft drivers killed in Cleveland in separate attacks 36 hours apart
- Negative Sentiment: Management’s defensive public comments as the stock falls signal a disconnect with market expectations, which may prolong volatility until guidance/metrics regain credibility. Lyft CEO Fires Back As Stock Tanks: ‘What Do They Want?’
Lyft Company Profile
Lyft, Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) operates a peer-to-peer ridesharing platform that connects passengers with drivers through a mobile application. Since its founding in 2012, the company has expanded beyond traditional ride-hailing to include bike and electric scooter rentals, while also offering rental cars and public transit options in select markets. Lyft’s platform uses GPS mapping and dynamic pricing algorithms to optimize driver-passenger matches and route efficiency.
Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Lyft primarily serves urban and suburban markets across the United States and Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lyft
- Is THIS the Next Big Money Rush?
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Wall Street Legend Names #1 Stock of 2026 Live On-Camera
- ISPC: From Small Cap to Life Sciences Market Disruptor!
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.