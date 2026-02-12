Mizuho Cuts Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $95.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $114.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Affirm from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

Get Affirm alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AFRM

Affirm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $56.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 69.80, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 3.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.90 and its 200 day moving average is $74.06. Affirm has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $100.00.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Affirm had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 7.60%.The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Affirm

In other news, CFO Robert O’hare sold 36,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,912,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,440. The trade was a 96.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Max R. Levchin sold 666,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $53,746,612.92. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 711,256 shares of company stock worth $57,231,923 over the last 90 days. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 2.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Affirm by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Affirm during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Affirm by 7.6% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company that provides point-of-sale consumer lending and payments solutions for online and in-store purchases. Its core product is a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform that enables consumers to split purchases into fixed, transparent installment loans with no hidden fees. Affirm offers a range of financing options through merchant integrations, a consumer-facing mobile app and virtual card capabilities, and tools for merchants to offer alternative payment methods at checkout.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.