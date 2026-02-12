Mitchell Capital Management Co. Makes New Investment in Tempus AI, Inc. $TEM

Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new stake in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,000. Tempus AI accounts for approximately 1.0% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempus AI in the third quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Tempus AI by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 3,761.5% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on TEM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.20.

Insider Transactions at Tempus AI

In other Tempus AI news, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 166,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $10,899,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,941,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,206,903.48. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Erik Phelps sold 1,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $87,780.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 89,280 shares in the company, valued at $6,019,257.60. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 761,582 shares of company stock valued at $51,997,831. 26.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tempus AI Stock Performance

Shares of Tempus AI stock opened at $53.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.05 and a beta of 5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $104.32.

Tempus AI Company Profile

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company’s core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

