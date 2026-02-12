Mitchell Capital Management Co. Invests $702,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 107.1% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 667.7% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $169.15 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $170.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 8.77%.The business had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.83%.

PepsiCo announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on PepsiCo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.68.

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

