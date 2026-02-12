Mitchell Capital Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Loar Holdings Inc. $LOAR

Mitchell Capital Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,924 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Loar were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Loar by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,624,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,148 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Loar by 2,104.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,386,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,459,000 after buying an additional 1,323,442 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Loar in the second quarter valued at about $72,023,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Loar by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,520,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,984,000 after buying an additional 752,201 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Loar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,607,000.

Shares of LOAR stock opened at $63.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.95 and a beta of 0.37. Loar Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.10 and a 1-year high of $99.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

Loar ( NYSE:LOAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $126.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.80 million. Loar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Loar Holdings Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOAR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Loar from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Loar in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Loar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Loar in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Loar from $87.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

