Mitchell Capital Management Co. Acquires New Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL

Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duolingo by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Duolingo by 8,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Duolingo from $425.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Citizens Jmp lowered Duolingo from a “market outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Evercore set a $330.00 price target on Duolingo and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $390.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Duolingo to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.25.

Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DUOL opened at $109.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.63. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.86. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.16 and a twelve month high of $544.93.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 3,059 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $537,649.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 37,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,588,715.12. The trade was a 7.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.95, for a total transaction of $256,959.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 123,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,001,026.20. This represents a 1.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 33,169 shares of company stock worth $5,826,651 in the last three months. 15.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc (NASDAQ:DUOL) is a technology-driven education company that operates a widely used language-learning platform. Founded in 2011 by Luis von Ahn and Severin Hacker, Duolingo offers a freemium service featuring bite-sized lessons, gamified exercises and adaptive learning algorithms. The company’s core product is its mobile and web application, which supports instruction in more than 40 languages, ranging from widely spoken tongues such as English and Spanish to lesser-taught options including Irish and Swahili.

In addition to its flagship language courses, Duolingo has expanded its product suite to include the Duolingo English Test, an on-demand, computer-based English proficiency exam designed for academic and professional admissions.

