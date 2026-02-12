Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Given New $29.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MIR. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Evercore initiated coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Shares of Mirion Technologies stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,268,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,641. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average is $23.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 194.48 and a beta of 0.97. Mirion Technologies has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Mirion Technologies had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $277.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Mirion Technologies’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.570 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mirion Technologies will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirion Technologies news, Director Lawrence D. Kingsley sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $8,655,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,509,075 shares in the company, valued at $86,779,424.75. The trade was a 9.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Mirion Technologies by 258.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 71,241 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 124.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 199,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 110,399 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 122,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 8.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 434,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 34,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $483,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirion Technologies Inc (NYSE: MIR) is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company’s portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion’s product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

