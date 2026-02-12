Minera Alamos (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.28. Approximately 512,412 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 416,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.3280.
Minera Alamos Price Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20.
Minera Alamos Company Profile
Minera Alamos Inc is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold properties in Mexico. The company’s core strategy centers on advancing low‐cost, open‐pit heap‐leach gold projects toward production, leveraging Mexico’s well‐established mining infrastructure and favorable regulatory environment. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Minera Alamos trades on the OTC Marketplace under the symbol MAIFF.
Minera Alamos’ flagship asset is the Santana project in Sonora, where a fully permitted open‐pit, heap‐leach operation has been commissioned.
