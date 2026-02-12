Midwest Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Midwest Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the quarter. Midwest Trust Co’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 237.2% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 39,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 273,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices
Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Phillip Securities upgraded AMD from “moderate buy” to “strong‑buy,” giving buy‑side momentum and supporting near‑term demand for the shares. Zacks: Phillip Securities Upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: Reports that AMD will adopt LPDDR6 memory for its Medusa Halo chips lifted sentiment because LPDDR6 can improve power/performance in AI/edge and mobile workloads — a tangible product roadmap catalyst. AMD Stock Gains on LPDDR6 Reports
- Positive Sentiment: AMD (with NVIDIA) announced new GPU game bundles aimed at PC gamers — a demand stimulus for discrete GPUs and channel promotions that can help near‑term GPU sell‑through. AMD and Nvidia Court PC Gamers
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish analysis pieces argue AMD’s AI/datacenter inflection is underway, providing a fundamental case for upside if execution continues. AMD’s Inflection Is Here
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry comparison pieces (Broadcom vs. AMD and AMD vs. NVDA) reinforce that AMD is a core AI exposure but that relative performance depends on product mix, margins and datacenter share gains — useful context but not immediate catalysts. Broadcom Vs. AMD
- Neutral Sentiment: Corporate hire: AMD named Ariel Kelman as Chief Marketing Officer — a governance/branding move that may help go‑to‑market execution but is not a near‑term financial driver. AMD Hires Ariel Kelman as CMO
- Negative Sentiment: Investors reacted negatively to Q4 results and modest Q1 guidance: coverage highlighted an ~11% post‑earnings drop as guidance/seasonality concerns weighed on the stock. AMD Plunges 11% Post Q4 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Critical research pieces question parts of AMD’s story and raise valuation/execution skepticism — these amplify short‑term selling pressure and cautious positioning. AMD: Something Doesn’t Add Up
- Negative Sentiment: Opinion pieces (e.g., “Sell AMD Stock At $215?”) argue trimming exposure after the recent run and volatility — adds to cautious retail/DIY investor sentiment. Sell AMD Stock At $215?
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.0%
Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $213.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.22 billion, a PE ratio of 80.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $267.08.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices
In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total transaction of $26,892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,277,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,116,186.64. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total transaction of $4,461,246.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 300,348 shares in the company, valued at $68,890,820.76. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 164,000 shares of company stock worth $36,034,173 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.
Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices
- Is THIS the Next Big Money Rush?
- Wall Street Legend Names #1 Stock of 2026 Live On-Camera
- ISPC: From Small Cap to Life Sciences Market Disruptor!
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
- Is Elon Preparing for a Silver Shock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.