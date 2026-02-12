Midwest Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Midwest Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the quarter. Midwest Trust Co’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 237.2% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 39,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 273,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Phillip Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. CICC Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.11.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.0%

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $213.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.22 billion, a PE ratio of 80.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total transaction of $26,892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,277,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,116,186.64. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total transaction of $4,461,246.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 300,348 shares in the company, valued at $68,890,820.76. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 164,000 shares of company stock worth $36,034,173 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

