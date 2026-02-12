Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Purchased by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 179,971 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $30,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $275.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. William Blair began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.21.

Shares of MU stock opened at $410.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $327.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $455.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 1.52.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.37%.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.50, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 38,237 shares in the company, valued at $12,904,987.50. This trade represents a 4.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total transaction of $10,410,657.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 323,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,495,965.44. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders purchased 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and sold 73,623 shares valued at $27,307,408. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

