Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Bought by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 532.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 14,888 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 21.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total transaction of $10,410,657.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 323,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,495,965.44. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $1,318,150.00. Following the sale, the director owned 19,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,614.57. The trade was a 20.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Micron Technology from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush set a $320.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.21.

Micron Technology Trading Up 9.9%

NASDAQ MU opened at $410.34 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $455.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $327.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 1.52.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.37%.

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

