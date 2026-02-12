Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MIAX) Receives $47.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MIAX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.20.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MIAX. Zacks Research downgraded Miami International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Miami International in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Miami International from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Miami International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Miami International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th.

Get Miami International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MIAX

Miami International Trading Down 1.6%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Miami International

Miami International stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.45. 191,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,821. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.48. Miami International has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $51.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,020.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mad River Investors increased its holdings in Miami International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 75,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Miami International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Miami International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Miami International by 295.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Miami International by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter.

About Miami International

(Get Free Report)

Miami International (NYSE:MIAX) is a U.S. exchange holding company that operates electronic trading venues and provides market infrastructure for listed options and related products. Its primary business activities include operating regulated exchanges, delivering market data feeds, and offering trading technology and connectivity services designed for professional traders, broker-dealers, and market makers. The company focuses on low-latency execution, order matching, and the operational controls required to support high-volume, automated trading strategies in listed derivatives.

Products and services provided by Miami International include fully electronic order matching engines, transmittable market data and feed products, colocation and connectivity solutions, and tools for risk management and regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Miami International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miami International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.