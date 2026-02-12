MetYa (MY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.15 Million

MetYa (MY) traded 26.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One MetYa token can now be purchased for about $0.0681 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetYa has a market capitalization of $67.20 million and approximately $6.15 million worth of MetYa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MetYa has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,591.87 or 0.99317297 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,473.66 or 0.99957435 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MetYa Token Profile

MetYa’s genesis date was January 14th, 2025. MetYa’s total supply is 994,243,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 986,531,884 tokens. MetYa’s official Twitter account is @metyacom. The official website for MetYa is metya.com.

MetYa Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetYa (MY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetYa has a current supply of 994,243,268 with 986,529,659.38506692 in circulation. The last known price of MetYa is 0.06182303 USD and is up 10.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $6,075,685.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metya.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetYa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetYa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetYa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

