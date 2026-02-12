Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $77.62 and last traded at $77.87, with a volume of 353421 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.29.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $108.00 price target on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Chairman Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 10,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total value of $880,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 1,019,955 shares in the company, valued at $89,796,838.20. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $5,189,900. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $2,913,050,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,218,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $207,379,000 after acquiring an additional 24,569 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $183,137,000 after acquiring an additional 234,682 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,384,000 after purchasing an additional 39,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,379,408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,947,000 after purchasing an additional 106,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of medical devices used in diagnostic and interventional procedures. The company’s product portfolio encompasses vascular access, drainage, embolotherapy, and interventional oncology devices, as well as radiofrequency ablation systems and hemostasis solutions. These products serve physicians and hospitals in critical care settings and support minimally invasive treatment options across multiple specialties, including cardiology, radiology, oncology, neurology and endoscopy.

Founded in 1987 by Fred Lampropoulos, Merit Medical Systems has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to expand its technology offerings and geographic reach.

