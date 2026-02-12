MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $2,800.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $2,650.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,886.25.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $2,018.18 on Thursday. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $1,723.90 and a 52-week high of $2,645.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $102.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,070.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,198.02.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,028.14, for a total transaction of $1,713,778.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 45 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,027.37, for a total value of $91,231.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,034.09. This represents a 14.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,136 shares of company stock worth $2,308,788. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MELI. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 140,201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,066,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,530 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,225,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,812,000 after acquiring an additional 408,939 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 803.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 333,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,665,000 after buying an additional 296,543 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $597,045,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 304.7% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 255,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,744,000 after buying an additional 192,071 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

